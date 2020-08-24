2021 Benelli 302S to launch in India next year, replace TNT 300

To strengthen its hold in the 300cc segment in the Indian market, Benelli is planning to launch the 302S. The new naked streetfighter is expected to be introduced in the country by early next year. The 2021 Benelli 302S is likely to replace the Benelli TNT 300.

Benelli has recently confirmed in a press statement that it will bring seven BS6 bikes in India in the near future. These BS6 models will include the Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 250, TNT 600i, 302S, and 302R. The Chinese-owned Italian company has not revealed an exact timeline as to when it will start launching the aforementioned BS6 bikes and in which order.

It is being anticipated that Benelli will begin with the higher capacity models. So, expect the BS6 versions of the TRK 502, TRK 502X and the Leoncino 500 to be launched before the year-end. Then the BS6 2021 Benelli 302S is likely to be the next one in the queue and should break cover early next year. Following which, the remaining BS6 models including the 302R, Leoncino 250 and TNT 600i would be introduced.

The 2021 Benelli 302S features an odd yet attractive visual stance, especially at the front thanks to the unique-looking alien-like LED headlight. It will also come equipped with dual disc brakes upfront and a single disc at the rear. The naked motorcycle should also have a fully-digital instrument cluster.

As for the engine, the 2021 Benelli 302S will have a 300cc parallel-twin motor which will be BS6-compliant. This liquid-cooled mill is expected to produce 37.5 bhp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm.

The 2021 Benelli 302S should be available in India in 4 colour options. Regarding the price, it would definitely be costlier than the BS4 Benelli TNT 300 that it would replace.

[Source: motorbeam.com]