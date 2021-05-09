2021 Benelli 302R Sportbike Launched in China, India Arrival Soon?

The Benelli 302R wasn’t the best selling model in its class in India but it surely was pretty popular amongst the enthusiasts because of its symphonic exhaust note and big-bike looks. The fully-faired sportbike was on sale in our market until the stricter BS6 emission norms were enforced more than a year ago. Since then many motorcyclists have been waiting for the updated 302R. Now, it looks like their prayers have been answered as the 2021 Benelli 302R is finally out in the open, well, at least in the Chinese market.

The 2021 Benelli 302R has been launched in China. It supposedly has a price tag of CNY 29,800 that converts to around INR 3.40 lakh. The updated model gets several cosmetic changes along with a Euro5-compliant engine.

Benelli has redesigned the front fairing of the new 302R. The motorcycle now looks much sportier than its predecessor. Also, thanks to the new vertical LED headlamp and sleek LED DRL setup, there is a modern touch to the bike’s visual appeal. We also have new graphics that add to the overall style quotient. The tail section of the 2021 Benelli 302R has been revised, too. It now flaunts an eye-catching LED taillamp and sportier rear cowl. Altogether, the new 302R looks sleeker, more aggressive and proportional than the previous model.

Another interesting element of the 2021 Benelli 302R is the fully digital instrument cluster. It should be welcomed with open arms by the enthusiasts. It shows a plethora of information such as the speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, engine temp, gear position indicator, and more. As for the suspension and braking setup are concerned, they appear to be left unchanged. So there’s a pair of USD front forks and a rear monoshock for handling the suspension duties. On the other hand, the stopping power comes from twin front rotors and a single rear rotor aided by ABS.

Coming to the engine of the 2021 Benelli 302R. Even though it’s the same 300cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor, it has been tweaked to meet the stricter emission regulations. In the process, the output figures have taken a hit. This engine now produces 35PS of max power and 27Nm of peak torque. In comparison, in its BS4 state of tune, it used to churn out around 38PS and 27.4Nm.

Now, regarding the 2021 Benelli 302R launch in India. Well, there isn’t an official date for it, however, the company had confirmed earlier this year the list of all the models that will be getting their BS6 update and the 302R is one of them. This means that the new twin-cylinder sportbike will definitely make its way onto the Indian shores, we just don’t know when. Perhaps, it could happen in the next couple of months or by the end of 2021. What do you think? Share your opinions in the comment section below.

