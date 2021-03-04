BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched, INR 20K Costlier than BS4 Model

After getting teased several times in late February 2021, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 finally breaks cover. The less polluting version of the baby Ninja has been launched in our country. Compared to the BS4 model, the new Ninja 300 is INR 20,000 costlier.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price & Colours

Kawasaki India is asking INR 3.18 lakh* for the BS6 Ninja 300. For reference, its predecessor used to retail at INR 2.98 lakh*. Even after the price hike, it continues to be the most affordable Ninja on sale in India. It is available in 3 new colour options - Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Features

Apart from introducing new colour schemes, Kawasaki India has implemented no other cosmetic changes in the BS6 Ninja 300. This is a bummer because the baby Ninja has been rocking the same design language for years and the Japanese company should have used this opportunity to give the motorcycle a makeover.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Dimensions Aspect Measurement Length 2015mm Width 715mm Height 1110mm Ground clearance 140mm Seat height 780mm Wheelbase 1405mm Kerb weight 179kg Fuel tank capacity 17L

Some of the key features include:

Twin headlamp setup with halogen bulbs

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Petal disc brakes with ABS (290mm front, 220mm rear)

Side-mounted 2x1 exhaust

Clip-on handlebars

Aluminium footpegs

Split seats

Alloy wheels

Conventional 37mm telescopic forks at the front with 120mm of travel

Gas-charged monoshock at the rear with 5-way preload adjustability

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specs

The prime change in the new Ninja 300 is its engine. Although it’s the same 296cc twin-cylinder motor, it now complies with the BS6 emission regulations. The 8-valve, DOHC mill produces 39PS of max power at 11,000rpm and 26.1Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. Handling the transmission duties here is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

*Ex-showroom