2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Starts Reaching Dealerships, to Launch Soon

News about the naked version of the Bajaj Pulsar 180 making a comeback in the Indian market surfaced on the internet earlier this month. While Bajaj Auto has not released any official statement in this regard, the motorcycle in question here has started reaching the dealerships. This suggests that the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 could be launched very soon. It would lock horns with the Honda Hornet 2.0.

Bajaj Auto discontinued the Pulsar 180 a few years ago. The naked motorcycle was replaced by the Pulsar 180F which borrows styling cues from the higher capacity Pulsar 220F. With the additional features, the Pulsar 180F has managed to lure in more potential customers, however, at INR 1.14 lakh*, it is indeed a bit heavy on the pocket.

So, perhaps, to convert those potential customers into actual buyers, Bajaj Auto has decided to bring back the naked version of the Pulsar 180. It is expected to be launched at INR 1.05 lakh* which will make it around INR 9000 more affordable than the Pulsar 180F.

As for the features, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 looks very similar to the Pulsar 150 that’s already on sale. There are a few differences such as the pillion grab rails are of split type, the side panels have a matte finish, and the graphics appear to have been altered, too. The new Pulsar 180 is also expected to get the updated instrument cluster that we have first seen in the 2021 Pulsar 220F. It has some new graphics and the layout of the information being displayed has been changed as well.

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is likely to draw power from the same 178.6cc single-cylinder engine that comes fitted in the Pulsar 180F. It is a 2-valve, air-cooled motor which features an SOHC setup and Bajaj Auto’s DTS-i technology. It is capable of delivering 17.02PS of max power at 8500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The suspension setup, wheels, tyres, and even the braking system will be carried forward from the Pulsar 180F.

