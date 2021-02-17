Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Goes Neck and Neck w/ Hornet 2.0 in Long Drag Race

What makes the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 one of the best options in its category at the moment is its peppy performance. In fact, some people even say that it is capable of giving some fierce competition to motorcycles that sit a segment above. To test this, below is a video which shows a long drag race between the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the Honda Hornet 2.0.

Before we dive into the video, let’s have a look at the specs of both the motorcycles in question here. So, 17.2PS and 14.6Nm is what the 160.3cc single-cylinder engine of the Pulsar NS160 produces. On the other hand, the Hornet 2.0 uses a 184.40cc motor which churns out 17.6PS and 16.1Nm.

Engine Specs Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Honda Hornet 2.0 Type 4-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, twin-spark 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, single-spark Displacement 160.30cc 184.40cc Max power 17.2PS at 9000rpm 17.6PS at 8500rpm Max torque 14.6Nm at 7250rpm 16.1Nm at 6000rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

We can see in the video that the Honda’s higher torque output at relatively lower revs helps it to get off the mark instantly and take the lead. It quickly reaches its top speed of around 125km/h and stays there. However, the Pulsar NS160 rider eventually catches up with the Hornet, aided by slipstreaming, and, surprisingly, even gets past it by reaching speeds of up to 128-129km/h! The Honda tries really hard to regain its position but just couldn’t.

The riders then switch motorcycles for the second attempt. Again, the Hornet is quicker off the line and becomes the race leader. But the Pulsar just zooms past it within a few seconds. And things remain this way until the end. So, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 wins in both races and proves that it is indeed one of the best motorcycles in the 160cc segment and can give motorcycles of higher capacity a run for their money.

Speaking of money, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 currently retails at INR 1.10 lakh* whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 is available at a starting price of INR 1.28 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi