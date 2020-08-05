2020 Triumph Street Triple R India launch next week, DETAILS INSIDE

After several rumours and speculations, the official details regarding the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R India launch have been revealed by the company. The British two-wheeler giant has found a date in the next week for the upcoming motorcycle’s launch in our country.

Triumph launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in India earlier this year. Soon after, news concerning the arrival of the somewhat lower-spec and slightly more affordable 2020 Street Triple R started to emerge. Even some dealerships started accepting bookings for the forthcoming motorcycle. Now, Triumph has finally broken the silence and took to its social media channels to reveal that it will launch the 2020 Street Triple R in India on 11 August!

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is very similar to its elder sibling the 2020 Street Triple RS. It shares several parts and components with its superior counterpart. Features such as the twin-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new fly screen, tweaked bodywork, sculpted fuel tank and step-up split seats have been borrowed from the RS and made their way to the R.

Triumph has also used the same 765cc inline 3-cylinder BS6 engine in the 2020 Street Triple R. However, here it has been slightly detuned and produces 116 PS at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of torque at 9,400 rpm. For reference, the same powerplant in the 2020 Street Triple RS churns out 123 PS at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of torque at 9,350rpm.

Apart from having various identical parts with the RS, the R also lacks some elements which helped Triumph to keep the cost of the motorcycle in check. For example, the 2020 Street Triple R does not come equipped with the gorgeous full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster of the 2020 Street Triple RS.

As for the suspension, the Street Triple R comes equipped with 41mm inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks at the front and Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, Ohlins piggyback monoshock at the rear. The anchoring duties are handled by 310mm floating discs with Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock callipers up front and a 220mm disc with Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at the back.

