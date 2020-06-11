2020 Triumph Street Triple R bookings open ahead of launch - Report

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is expected to be launched in India this month. Bookings of the naked motorcycle have commenced at select dealerships, new media reports say.

In April this year, Triumph launched the tempting 2020 Street Triple RS in our country at INR 11.13 lakh*. In the same month, details concerning the arrival of another Street Triple family member in India also surfaced. As per the earlier reports, the British two-wheeler brand is expected to launch the 2020 Street Triple R in India in June.

While the 6th month of the year is here, Triumph still hasn’t revealed the official launch date of the 2020 Street Triple R. However, the latest reports tell us that bookings of the younger sibling of the 2020 Street Triple RS are now open at select dealerships. This indicates that the middleweight roadster is indeed coming. Perhaps, its launch has been overshadowed by that of the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black?

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R shares several parts and components with the superiors Street Triple RS. In terms of styling, it features the same set of twin-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new fly screen, tweaked bodywork, sculpted fuel tank and step-up split seats. It is even powered by the same 765cc inline 3-cylinder BS6 engine, however, Triumph has tuned it differently. Here, it produces 116 PS at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of torque at 9,400 rpm. In comparison, the 2020 Street Triple RS has 123 PS at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of torque at 9,350 rpm

As for the suspension, the Street Triple R comes equipped with 41 mm inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks at the front and Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, Ohlins piggyback monoshock at the rear. The anchoring duties are handled by 310 mm floating discs with Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock callipers up front and 220 mm disc with Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at the back. Being a lower-sped model, the Street Triple R misses out on the gorgeous full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster of the Street Triple RS.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is expected to fall in the INR 9.5-10.0 lakh* price bracket. When launched, it will lock horns with the new BMW F 900 R and the soon-to-be-launched BS6 KTM 790 Duke.

[Source: autocarindia.com]

*Ex-showroom