2020 Triumph Street Triple RS price hiked by INR 20K - IAB Report

Triumph had announced earlier this year that it will hike the price of its BS6-compliant products in the country from July. Now, it seems that the process has just kicked off because the British motorcycle manufacturer has increased the price of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was launched in April for INR 11.13 lakh* which was the same price as that of its predecessor. The middleweight roadster now costs INR 20,000 more. No changes in the features and specifications have been made.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS INR 11.13 lakh INR 11.33 lakh INR 20,000

The Street Triple has always been a fantastic motorcycle and with the 2020 RS model, Triumph has just made things even better. The 765cc in-line 3-cylinder liquid-cooled engine of the new bike complies with the BS6 emission standards. It is capable of producing 123PS of maximum power at 11,750rpm and 79Nm of peak torque at 9,350rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and an assist clutch and Triumph’s Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS comes with high-end equipment to handle all that firepower. It has 41mm fully-adjustable Showa big piston front forks and fully-adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir at the rear for carrying out the suspension tasks. The braking responsibilities have been given to Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers upfront and a Brembo sliding calliper and at the back.

Electronic features such as ride-by-wire and five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider configurable can also be found on the 2020 Street Triple RS. The motorcycle also comes with a new full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster that features MyTriumph connectivity system software along with an optional Bluetooth module to access functions such as GoPro action camera interaction, phone and music operation and turn-by-turn navigation (powered by Google).

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has two colour options - Matte Jet Black with Aluminium Silver and Yellow decal, and Silver Ice with Aluminium Silver and Diablo Red decals. Both of them feature hand-painted wheel pinstripes in Diablo Red.

*Ex-showroom