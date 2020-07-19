2020 Triumph Street Triple R could be launched in India next week

Earlier reports suggested that the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R would be launched in India in June, however, that did not happen. Now, the latest word going around is that the British motorcycle manufacturer could bring in the younger sibling of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, which has already been launched in our country earlier this year, sometime next week.

Select Triumph dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the 2020 Street Triple R. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to be priced somewhere around the INR 9.50 lakh* to INR 10 lakh* range. It will compete with the forthcoming 2020 Kawasaki Z900 and BS6 KTM 790 Duke. The recently launched BMW F 900 R will also be a good rival to the 2020 Street Triple R.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R shares several parts and components with the superior Street Triple RS. For example, it comes with the same set of twin-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new fly screen, tweaked bodywork, sculpted fuel tank and step-up split seats. Triumph has also used the same 765cc inline 3-cylinder BS6 engine in the 2020 Street Triple R. However, here it has been slightly detuned and produces 116PS at 12,000rpm and 77Nm of torque at 9,400rpm. For reference, the same powerplant in the 2020 Street Triple RS churns out 123PS at 11,750rpm and 79Nm of torque at 9,350rpm.

As for the hardware, a pair of 41mm inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks at the front and Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, Ohlins piggyback monoshock at the rear handle the suspension tasks. The braking comes from 310mm floating discs with Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock callipers up front and a 220mm disc with Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at the back.

*Ex-showroom