The all-new Triumph Tiger 900 has been launched in India. The feature-laden adventure motorcycle is available at a starting price of INR 13.70 lakh*.

The Triumph Tiger 900 was revealed in December last year. It has two variants - GT and Rally. The GT variant has been built to provide the ultimate road-going adventure experience with utmost comfort and supreme ride quality. The Rally variant has been created for maximum off-road adventure without any fuss.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 flaunts an aggressive styling thanks to the attractive LED DRLs and headlamps. Also, the British two-wheeler company has implemented a re-designed and smaller-scale bodywork which has helped the brand to keep the new ADV as narrow as possible. However, the fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle has been increased to 20 litres.

Powering the new Tiger 900 is a larger capacity 900 cc inline 3-cylinder engine which pumps out 95 PS of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 7,250 rpm. Triumph has said that this powerhouse has distinctive low-end punch with thrilling mid-range thrust and brilliant top-end performance.

Triumph has been very generous in terms of equipment in the new Tiger 900. Depending on the variant, the ADV comes equipped with premium Marzocchi or Showa suspension, Brembo brakes and whatnot. The motorcycle also gets a bunch of electronic rider aids including cornering ABS, traction control, quickshifer and up to 6 riding modes.

The Triumph Tiger 900 is available in 3 configurations in India - 900 GT, 900 Rally, and 900 Rally Pro. The Tiger 900 GT has a sticker price of INR 13.70 lakh* and is available in 3 colour choices: Korosi Red, Sapphire Black and Pure White. The Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 Rally Pro cost INR 14.35 lakh* and INR 15.50 lakh* respectively. They are available in Matte Khaki, Sapphire Black and Pure White colours.

*Ex-showroom, Pan India