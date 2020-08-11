2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Caught In Action

Just a few days back, Toyota Kirloskar announced the launch of the new 2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition model at retail price of INR 34.98 lakh (ex-showroom). However, new pictures of the Toyota Fortuner TRD of the car at a test track have surfaced on the web. In these pictures, it is clear that it is being evaluated for its ride quality in this particular test obstacle.

The new 2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD gets a two-tone exterior design, and features an exclusive TRD Limited Edition body kit to accentuate its appeal. At the front, the front grille has been spruced up with TRD radiator grille garnishing and features a bold, black horseshoe-shaped bezel surrounding. Below this sit the lower radiator grille, that is also finished in black. What sets it apart is the lowerbody-coloured skirt and the addition of the new, meaner-looking fog light housing panel finished in black. Step to the side and TRD Limited Editions graphics remind you about its exclusivity. Completely the upgraded look, the rear profile features a red TRD badge, a one-piece black panel connecting the two reflectors, along with addition of a lower skirt below the rear bumper which features red and black accenting. Along with these additions, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition also gets a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Step inside and the 2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Edition greets you with some more special-edition features. The first change that greets you is the addition of black and maroon leather seats with red contrast stitching. Along with this, you also get a black dashboard with maroon accents to complement the upholstery. In terms of features, new to the 2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is a 360-degree panoramic monitor and auto-folding ORVMs. Toyota will also add a host of features if buyers choose to opt for the Special Technology Package. This brings along a heads-up display, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, welcome door lamp, wireless smartphone charger at the rear, digital video recorder and an air-ioniser.

Powering the 2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is a 2.8-litre diesel unit which makes 178bhp and 450Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The TRD Limited Edition can be had with either the 4x2 or 4x4 versions. The 2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition in either trim is INR 2.5 lakh more expensive than its standard version.

