2021 Toyota Fortuner Spotted Testing With Minimal Camouflage; Launch Expected This Diwali

From politicians to large families, all the way to off-road enthusiasts, the Toyota Fortuner has managed to capture hearts and minds of its customers like no other SUV has been able to before. However, the current version of the Toyota Fortuner has started to get a bit long in the tooth, yet the new 2021 Toyota Fortuner is already available to buy in countries like Australia and Thailand. While there is no news from Toyota about the launch of the new 2021 Fortuner, new spy shots reveal that the company has already been prepping it for launch. New spy shots which have come to light show a 2021 Toyota Fortuner being testing on Indian roads, while also undergoing emission regulation testing.

While there are no pictures yet that show what changes have been made to the India-spec 2021 Toyota Fortuner inside, these photos reveal its exterior details. From the pictures, we can also notice that the car being tested is quite close to the styling of the recently-launched Thailand-spec 2021 Toyota Fortuner. The biggest styling update is to its front profile. You can get a larger, elongated grille, which is flanked by updated LED headlamps. Enclosed within the headlight housing is a new design pattern for the LED DRLs as well. Below that, you’ll find that Toyota has updated the bumper design. Its styling is a lot sharper, with angular cut outs that house the new fog light enclosures. Right besides that you’ll also have a large functional skid plate as well.

The new set of spy shots also reveal the changes that have been made to the side profile. The biggest change is the addition of newly-styled 18-inch alloy wheels, followed by upgraded chrome treatment to the door handles and window lines. Other than this, major styling highlights are the blacked-out C-pillar, ORVMs, spoiler and the addition of sleeker tail lights. While there are no pictures of the cabin, features are likely to include a 9-inch touchscreen on the new high-end Legender trim, 8-way adjustable driver and co-driver seat,LED ambient lighting and wireless charging facility.

In terms of performance, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner is likely to continue with its current line up of engine options. This includes a 2.7-litre petrol unit making 165bhp/245Nm and a 2.8-litre diesel units making 176bhp/420Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and 6-Speed AT. We expect the Toyota Fortuner to launch around this festive season.

Source: GaadiWaadi.com