New Toyota Fortuner facelift specifications revealed - Report

The new Toyota Fortuner facelift will come with a more powerful 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine is what we’ve been hearing until so far. In the latest, the specifications of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 diesel have been unofficially revealed.

According to a report from Headlightmag.com, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine will produce a maximum power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. This will mark an improvement of 27 PS and up to 80 Nm respectively.

The old Toyota Fortuner’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine comes in two versions: 177 PS/420 Nm and 177 PS/450 Nm. The 177 PS/420 Nm version is available with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the 177 PS/450 Nm version is available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine is BS6 compliant.

The old model is available with the BS6 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque as well. This engine may have the same specifications in the new model.

In addition to a torquier and more powerful diesel engine, the Toyota Fortuner will get a refreshed exterior design, which we’ve already seen in spy shots. The new report says that the changes brought with the mid-cycle update (in Thailand) will include Toyota Safety Sense active safety technologies as well.

Toyota will launch the 2021 Fortuner first in Thailand, on 4 June 2020. In India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor may launch the new mid-size SUV as early as at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: headlightmag.com]