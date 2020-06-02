New Toyota Fortuner facelift specifications revealed - Report

02/06/2020
The new Toyota Fortuner facelift will come with a more powerful 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine is what we’ve been hearing until so far. In the latest, the specifications of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 diesel have been unofficially revealed.

In addition to a torquier and more powerful diesel engine, the Toyota Fortuner will get a refreshed exterior design.

According to a report from Headlightmag.com, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine will produce a maximum power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. This will mark an improvement of 27 PS and up to 80 Nm respectively.

The old Toyota Fortuner’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine comes in two versions: 177 PS/420 Nm and 177 PS/450 Nm. The 177 PS/420 Nm version is available with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the 177 PS/450 Nm version is available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine is BS6 compliant.

The old model is available with the BS6 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque as well. This engine may have the same specifications in the new model.

In addition to a torquier and more powerful diesel engine, the Toyota Fortuner will get a refreshed exterior design, which we’ve already seen in spy shots. The new report says that the changes brought with the mid-cycle update (in Thailand) will include Toyota Safety Sense active safety technologies as well.

The 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine, introduced in May 2015, was first applied in the Toyota Hilux, the pickup truck from which the Toyota Fortuner mid-size SUV has been developed.

Also See: 2021 Toyota Sienna MPV revealed, is a direct Kia Carnival rival

Toyota will launch the 2021 Fortuner first in Thailand, on 4 June 2020. In India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor may launch the new mid-size SUV as early as at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: headlightmag.com]

