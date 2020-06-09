The Mk2 Toyota Fortuner range comprises two variants since the facelift last week: standard and Legender. Here’s an official video explaining the differences between the 2021 Toyota Fortuner and the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

The video features Dr. Jurachart Jongusuk, Regional Chief Engineer of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing Company Limited. Dr. Jongusuk first gives a brief introduction of both new Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Fortuner Legender and then explains the differences between them.

The exterior of the Toyota Fortuner Legender has a more upscale appearance. It features a sharper design and more advanced lighting technologies. Unlike the regular model, it is equipped with LED dual projector headlamps with DRL, LED sequential turn indicators (front and rear), 20-inch alloy wheels and kick-activated tailgate.

The interior design of both the Toyota Fortuner facelift variants is the same. The Legender variant benefits from a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 11-speaker JBL sound system including subwoofer, wireless charger and ambient light.

The Legender variant has made the Toyota Fortuner simply the best-looking PPV now. Especially in the Attitude Black Mica colour, pictured below, there’s no match for this mid-size SUV.

While the regular variant is available with only the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre diesel engine (150 PS/400 Nm), the Legender variant is available with even the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine (204 PS/500 Nm). Both the engines are linked to a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 4WD system is optionally available in both the variants and, in the case of only the Legender variant, irrespective of the engine selected. The specs and features in other markets may vary.

India should get the 2021 Toyota Fortuner and the Toyota Fortuner Legender by early 2021.