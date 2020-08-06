Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched in India at INR 34.98 Lakh

Toyota has launched the limited edition of the Fortuner TRD in India. The Fortuner TRD is a sporty version of the popular full-size Fortuner SUV in India. Prices for new SUV starts at INR 34.98 lakh* for the 4X2 AT Trim and INR 36.88 lakh* for the diesel variant. Bookings for the Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition has commenced at the company’s dealerships across the country.

On the outside, the car comes with new features like a bi-beam LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, chrome-plated door handles and window belt-line, LED fog lamps and rear combination lamps, dual-tone rood, charcoal black 18-inch alloy wheels, and auto-fold ORVMs among others.

On the inside, the car comes with a red and black upholstery that is essentially the only cosmetic change. In terms of features, the car now gets a Technology Package that includes features like head-up display, tire pressure monitoring system, digital video recorder, wireless smartphone charger, and welcome door lamps. In times of the COVID-19, the car also gets an ionizer that will help keep the cabin free of germs and microbes. This is also the first Toyota offering to be availed with it.

In terms of mechanicals, the car gets the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum of 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and a peak torque of 450Nm that is available at 1600 – 2400 rpm. The engine comes mated with a sole 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential as well as paddle shifters.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said:

We also would like to express our gratitude to the Fortuner fan base in India for giving the brand the cult status it - today, enjoys. We hope the Fortuner continues to excite and thrill more and more Indians.

In the domestic market, the car rivals offering like the Ford Endeavour and Tata Alturas G4. The same segment will also see the arrival of MG’s upcoming offering, the Gloster. However, Toyota Fortuner has been the most successful full-size SUV in India despite increasing competition over the years.