2021 Toyota Fortuner starts reaching showrooms - In 15 Live Images

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner has started reaching showrooms in Thailand, which is its first market. Here are the first live images of the new Toyota Fortuner facelift, showing its exterior and interior in detail.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available in two design variants in Thailand: standard and Legender. These images show the standard variant. Compared to the old Toyota Fortuner, it has a sharper design.

Edgier LED projector headlamps and front bumper, larger radiator grille, more compact lower grille, wider front fog lamp housing, silver skid plate and additional LED DRLs that double as turn indicators are the changes in the regular Toyota Fortuner at the front. On the sides, it features new 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the new mid-size SUV has revised LED tail lights. Inside, there’s a new Optitron instrument cluster.

The regular 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available with only the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre diesel engine. Carried over from the old model, it still produces 150 PS of maximum power at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm of maximum torque at 1,600-2,000 rpm. Without disclosing how Toyota says that it has enhanced this engine. It is available with only a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 4WD system is optionally available.

More features and the significantly enhanced 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine are available in Toyota Fortuner Legender, which we have covered in a separate report. The Legender variant of the facelifted Fortuner is equivalent of the pre-facelift model’s TRD Sportivo variant.

The launch of the new Toyota Fortuner facelift in India should take place by early 2021. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

