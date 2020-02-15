Maruti DZire to get a facelift in April - Report

The Maruti DZire will get its mid-life facelift in April this year, says a new media report. The current, third-gen model was introduced back in May 2017.

The Maruti DZire is one of India’s top-most selling cars and ranks among top 3 in sales. In 2018, which was its first full year of sales, it ranked number 1 with an annual sale of 2,61,603 units. Last year, it took the second spot registering 2,08,087 units. The mid-cycle refresh in April will likely boost the sales and bring the sub-compact sedan back to number 1.

Maruti Suzuki generally doesn’t introduce massive changes to its cars with their mid-cycle update. The same will be the case with the DZire. According to the report, the only part that will change visually with the facelift will be the front bumper. We expect the revisions to include new upholstery and trim as well. Moreover, the Smartplay infotainment system will likely be replaced by the new and more intuitive Smartplay Studio infotainment system.

The Maruti DZire is currently available with two engines. One is the K12M 1.2-litre petrol unit and the other is the D13A 1.3-litre diesel unit. The former was made BS-VI compliant in June last year, while the latter will be discontinued next month (or earlier if stock is cleared). The petrol engine produces 61 kW and 113 Nm of torque. The diesel engine develops 55.2 kW and 190 Nm of torque.

Both the engines can be specified with a 5-speed manual transmission engine or a 5-speed automated manual transmission. The petrol unit returns a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l, while the diesel unit’s fuel economy rating is 28.4 km/l.

The prices of the Maruti DZire start at INR 5,82,613* with the petrol engine and INR 6,66,622* with the diesel engine.

*Ex-showroom Delhi