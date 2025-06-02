Washing a $4M Aston Martin Valkyrie Is Not for the Faint of Heart

When a $4 million hypercar like the Aston Martin Valkyrie needs a wash, it’s not your typical soap-and-bucket affair. Detailing expert Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC recently tackled one for the first time, and the process is every bit as extreme as the car itself.

Finished in a stunning gray Gulf livery, this Valkyrie is a rolling piece of art—more powerful than some top-tier race cars and limited to just 275 units globally. Naturally, even unloading it from the trailer had everyone on edge.

Washing it? That’s a whole new level of precision. The car’s extreme aero, tight clearances, and sculpted bodywork meant Kosilla had to crawl through air tunnels and squeeze into tight spots—borderline claustrophobic work just to remove grime. Paint correction was also necessary, surprising given the hypercar’s price, but Kosilla notes even factory-fresh exotics need perfection passes.

Then there’s the tech. Starting the Valkyrie requires a step-by-step sequence, and Aston Martin gave Kosilla strict warnings on which buttons not to touch unless he wanted to risk six-figure damage. Even getting into the cockpit is a chore.

This isn't just a car wash—it’s a race-prep ritual for one of the world’s most advanced street-legal machines. Seeing the Valkyrie up close is rare. Watching someone clean it without breaking it? That’s an even bigger flex.

