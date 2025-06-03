Ducati India Opens First-Ever Service-Only Center in Goa

Ducati India has kicked off operations at its first exclusive Service-Only facility in Mapusa, North Goa, marking a strategic expansion of its premium after-sales network.

Spread across 1,200 sq. ft., the new facility includes two automated service bays and a dedicated customer lounge, aiming to deliver a top-notch service experience for Ducatisti. Its prime location just off NH-66 makes it a key pit stop for Ducati riders cruising along India’s scenic western and southern coasts.

From regular service to accidental repairs, the Goa workshop offers the full suite of after-sales support, including genuine Ducati parts and accessories. It’s also Ducati’s first stand-alone service setup in India, showcasing the brand’s focus on not just selling bikes, but building a stronger ownership ecosystem.

This outlet is operated by Legacy Motors, who also run Ducati Pune, and promises the same high standards of professionalism and transparency.

With this launch, Ducati continues to invest in rider-centric infrastructure, ensuring that owners receive the care and convenience expected from a premium brand. A Ducati Owners Club Goa is also in the pipeline, further strengthening the local riding community.

Bookings and service operations are now live at the Goa facility.