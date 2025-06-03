Audi Abu Dhabi Opens Pre-Orders for 2025 Q5 & SQ5

Audi Abu Dhabi has officially opened pre-orders for the all-new 2025 Q5 and high-performance SQ5, with deliveries scheduled for July 2025. The next-gen luxury SUVs promise big upgrades in performance, technology, and ownership experience.

The 2025 Audi Q5 40 TFSI is powered by a 204hp 2.0L turbo engine paired with Audi’s quattro AWD, while the sportier SQ5 packs a 367hp 3.0L V6 TFSI, making it a compelling option for performance enthusiasts.

Both models feature the latest MMI Plus infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and advanced driver-assist tech like side assist and lane change assist. The SQ5 further ups the ante with Matrix LED headlights, Nappa leather sports seats, and 20-inch Audi Sport wheels.

Audi Abu Dhabi is offering these models under its Seamless Ownership program, which includes guaranteed trade-in values, 5-year warranty, 5-year service plan, roadside assistance, and free registration—designed to make the transition to the new Q5 or SQ5 smooth and worry-free.

Prices start at AED 249,000 for the Q5 and AED 329,000 for the SQ5. With enhanced features and solid value, Audi’s new midsize SUVs are geared to make a strong statement in the UAE market.