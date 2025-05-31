Hyundai Delivers First Ioniq 9 Electric SUV

Hyundai has kicked off deliveries of its flagship all-electric SUV, the Ioniq 9, marking a major step in the brand’s EV journey. The first unit was handed over to Jennifer and Dwayne Maynard in Dalton, Georgia, who upgraded from their Ioniq 5 to embrace more space, tech, and comfort for their adventures.

The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai’s most ambitious electric SUV yet, offering up to 335 miles of EPA-estimated range, ultra-fast charging, and a spacious, tech-laden cabin. Built at the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Georgia, the SUV showcases Hyundai’s growing commitment to locally produced, cutting-edge EVs.

“We loved our Ioniq 5, but the Ioniq 9 feels tailor-made for our lifestyle,” said Jennifer Maynard.

With bold styling, aerodynamic presence, and family-first practicality, the Ioniq 9 arrives as a versatile upgrade for EV enthusiasts looking for space without sacrificing style or innovation.

The launch aligns with Hyundai’s “Space to Connect” campaign, emphasizing how the Ioniq 9 supports connected, sustainable living for modern families. Following the success of the Ioniq 5 and 6, the Ioniq 9 sets a new benchmark for premium electric mobility.