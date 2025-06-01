Range Rover SV Masāra Edition for India Launched, Only 12 in the World!

Range Rover has launched the ultra-exclusive SV Masāra Edition, a bespoke luxury SUV crafted specifically for India. Limited to just 12 units worldwide, this special edition draws inspiration from the deep blue hues of Himalayan sapphires, symbolizing Indian opulence and heritage.

Finished in a rich satin blue paint complemented by Corinthian Bronze and silver chrome accents, the Masāra Edition exudes a regal presence. Its 23-inch diamond-turned wheels, dark grey contrast, and black brake calipers add to the SUV's visual drama.

Inside, the cabin is a showcase of SV Bespoke craftsmanship. It features a rich mix of Liberty Blue and Perlino leather, white ceramic detailing, and light cream ash Burr Veneer, exuding natural elegance. Personalized embroidery, Masāra Edition tread plates, and custom scatter cushions underline the car’s one-of-12 exclusivity.

Luxury extends to the rear with fully reclining seats, a powered club table, deployable cupholders, and an exclusive SV-branded refrigerated glassware set. The long-wheelbase configuration ensures unmatched comfort for rear occupants.

Under the hood lies a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, producing 452 kW and 750 Nm, blending effortless performance with the refinement expected of a Range Rover.

Priced at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom), the SV Masāra Edition follows the SV Ranthambore Edition, further showcasing Range Rover's commitment to India’s growing demand for bespoke ultra-luxury SUVs.