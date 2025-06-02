Toyota Adds Mild-Hybrid Tech to Fortuner, Legender

Toyota has launched new Neo Drive variants of the Fortuner and Legender, featuring a 48V mild-hybrid system for enhanced performance, better fuel efficiency, and lower emissions.

Powering these SUVs is the familiar 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, now paired with a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery. The system improves low-end torque, enables smoother acceleration, and supports regenerative braking and idle start-stop — all aimed at making these big SUVs more efficient without compromising their legendary toughness.

Despite the added tech, the Fortuner and Legender retain their rugged capability, including a Multi-Terrain Select system that adapts throttle, braking, and traction based on surface conditions. Payload capacity and off-road performance remain untouched.

Visually, the Fortuner keeps its bold, no-nonsense SUV look, while the Legender turns heads with dual-tone paint, split LED headlamps, and a sportier fascia. Inside, both get dual-tone leather seats, soft-touch materials, and a layout designed for long-haul comfort.

Safety continues to be a stronghold with seven airbags, VSC, Hill Assist, Traction Control, and more. Toyota also backs the Neo Drive range with flexible finance plans, extended warranty options, and five years of roadside assistance.

Bookings open June 2, 2025, with deliveries set to begin in the third week of June.