2020 Mahindra XUV500 spied once again, could be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 has been spied once again, courtesy Overdrive.in. The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 (codename: Mahindra W601) could be unveiled as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 before being launched in India in the second half of the year.

Launched back in 2011, the Mahindra XUV500 will step into a new generation this year. The all-new model will bring along a refreshed design, new technologies along with some prominent mechanical changes and a multitude of safety updates, all of which will make it a more competitive offering.

In terms of exterior updates, the 2020 XUV500 will likely be equipped with many new features including automatic LED headlamps, LED taillights, flush door handles which in place of the 'cheetah claw' door handles found on the current model, 18-inch alloy wheels and much more. Whether the new handles have a power-operated pop-out function or a lever-type arrangement is yet to be known.

The spy shots make it clear that the next-gen XUV500 will have a more upright nose, a wider front grille and vertically placed DRLs (as seen on the XUV300). As far as rear-design goes, its rear quarter-glass will be more raked and shrunk in size, leading to a visibly hunched-over stance for a more attractive styling.

Inside, the all-new XUV500 will use a completely redesigned dashboard layout featuring a large floating-type infotainment touchscreen positioned on to the centre of the dash, new three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel with mounted controls and maybe even a fully digital instrument cluster.

The all-new Mahindra XUV500 will be based on a completely new platform which will also underpin the upcoming Indian-specific Ford C-SUV. The new platform will also allow for electrification, and there could be a pure electric Mahindra XUV500 in the making as well. The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will draw power from a newly developed BS-VI compliant 180 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine.

[Image Source: Overdrive]