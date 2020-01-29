Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra XUV500 EV concept teased, to spawn 2020 Mahindra XUV500

The next-gen Mahindra Thar will skip Auto Expo 2020, but the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is coming to the show, albeit as a pure electric concept model. A teaser image of the Mahindra XUV500 EV concept has been released.

The star at Mahindra's Auto Expo 2020 pavilion, the XUV500 EV concept features a flat bonnet and is wide and low, and this gives it a squat stance. Its partially revealed exterior design reminds us of the new generation SsangYong Korando because of similar proportions.

The Mahindra XUV500 EV concept boasts LEDs aplenty at the front. Apparently, the number three has some special significance for this model. That's evident in the L-shaped angular headlights, the horizontal strips located inside the powerful squarish portion below them and the virtual grille slats flanking the virtual Mahindra emblem.

The production next-gen Mahindra XUV500 (codename: Mahindra XUV500) will be kitted with automatic LED headlamps, LED taillights, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and much more. What's noticeable from the teaser image is that the XUV500 EV will feature sleeker high-set LED headlamps as seen on the all modern SUVs. This will be a huge leap forward from the current XUV500's design.

Spy images have revealed that, on the inside, the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will feature a completely redesigned dashboard layout with a large floating-type infotainment touchscreen placed centrally on the dash. Moreover, it will also use a new three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel. A fully digital instrument cluster is expected.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus (facelift) spotted on test yet again [Video]

Underpinned by a newly developed platform that will form the basis for even an India-specific Ford C-SUV, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be available with a newly developed BS-VI compliant 180 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. A pure electric variant, possibly in a coupe version, is expected to be seen in the showrooms at a later stage.