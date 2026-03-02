Volkswagen Hits 2 Million EV Deliveries Milestone

Volkswagen has crossed a major electrification milestone, delivering its two millionth all-electric vehicle globally. The landmark unit is an Volkswagen ID.3, built at the Zwickau plant and handed over at the Transparent Factory in Dresden.

This figure includes the brand’s current ID lineup as well as earlier EVs like the e-up! and e-Golf, marking steady progress since Volkswagen began its electric journey in 2013. Among the lineup, the Volkswagen ID.4 stands out as the best-seller with around 901,000 units delivered. It’s followed by the ID.3 at approximately 628,000 units and the ID.7 with about 132,000 deliveries.

Volkswagen claims a strong foothold in the EV space, particularly in Germany and across Europe, where it has emerged as a key player in the transition to electric mobility.

Looking ahead, the brand isn’t slowing down. Volkswagen has confirmed plans to introduce four new EVs in 2026, targeting the small car and compact segments. The charge will be led by the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo, aimed at making electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience.

With momentum building and new models on the horizon, Volkswagen’s EV push is clearly entering its next phase.