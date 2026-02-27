MINI Cooper S Victory Edition Bookings Open on February 27

Mini India is set to open pre-launch bookings for the limited-run MINI Cooper S Victory Edition on 27 February 2026 at 12:30 PM. Based on the Cooper S JCW Pack, this exclusive edition will be offered in limited numbers for the Indian market.

Inspired by the iconic 1965 Monte Carlo Rally-winning MINI, the Victory Edition blends motorsport heritage with modern-day performance. It pays tribute to MINI’s racing legacy while offering enthusiasts a distinctive, collector-worthy package.

Visually, the Victory Edition stands out with its bold Chili Red exterior, contrasted by a signature white stripe running from the bonnet to the rear. Adding to its retro racing appeal is the “52” graphic on both sides—a nod to the legendary rally car that defined MINI’s motorsport success.

Inside and under the skin, the model retains the sporty character of the JCW Pack, ensuring an engaging driving experience that aligns with MINI’s go-kart-like DNA.

Bookings can be made through authorised MINI dealerships across India, with the brand currently operating 16 outlets nationwide. Given its limited availability and strong heritage appeal, the Victory Edition is expected to attract serious enthusiasts and collectors alike.