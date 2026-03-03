Maruti Suzuki Opens 200th NEXA Studio Outlet in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has marked a new milestone with the inauguration of its 200th NEXA Studio outlet, strengthening the brand’s premium retail footprint under the NEXA umbrella.

The NEXA network operates in two formats—full-fledged NEXA outlets and the newer NEXA Studio outlets—depending on geography and market potential. Overall, the NEXA sales network now spans over 740 outlets across more than 530 cities, underlining its rapid expansion since its launch in July 2015.

Within just one year of inception, NEXA had already established 100 outlets across 94 cities. Fast forward to FY2024-25, and the premium channel has become a significant contributor to Maruti Suzuki’s domestic performance. With over 5.4 lakh vehicles sold last fiscal, NEXA now accounts for nearly 30 percent of the company’s total domestic sales.

The NEXA portfolio includes popular models such as the Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Ignis, Jimny, Invicto and the all-electric e VITARA, catering to buyers seeking a more premium ownership experience.

Introduced in August 2024, the NEXA Studio format was designed to extend this experience to emerging and non-urban markets. These outlets function as integrated hubs, offering Sales, Service and Spare Parts under one roof—bringing convenience and brand consistency to smaller cities.

With 200 NEXA Studio outlets already operational, Maruti Suzuki continues to sharpen its focus on premiumisation while deepening its reach across India.