Honda Tops EPA Fuel Efficiency Rankings

Honda has emerged as the most fuel-efficient full-line automaker in the United States for model year 2024, as per the latest EPA Automotive Trends Report.

The brand’s fleet average fuel economy now stands at 31.0 mpg, which is 3.8 mpg higher than the industry average among manufacturers offering both electrified and petrol-powered vehicles. It’s another strong statement from Honda, which has built a reputation around efficiency for nearly five decades.

Back in 1976, when the EPA first ranked America’s most fuel-efficient vehicles, the Honda Civic claimed the top spot. Since then, Honda has consistently featured among the leaders in annual fuel economy reports, underlining its long-standing focus on smarter powertrains.

Interestingly, Honda says it has balanced efficiency gains with affordability. The average transaction price for a new Honda vehicle in 2025 is reported at US$35,060—roughly US$10,000 below the industry average in the US market.

Electrification is also gathering pace for the brand. Honda recorded its third consecutive annual sales record for electrified vehicles in the US in 2025, crossing the 400,000-unit mark for the first time. The surge was largely driven by hybrid variants of popular models such as the Honda CR-V, Honda Accord and Civic.

With strong hybrid demand and class-leading efficiency figures, Honda’s balanced approach seems to be striking the right chord in the American market.