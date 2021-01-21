Is A Convertible Hard-Top Variant Of The Mahindra Thar In Works?

While it has been quite a few months since the Mahindra Thar went on sale in India, the SUV has now been spotted testing once again. The Mahindra Thar just does not seem to escape the automotive paparazzi's radar. These latest images of the Mahindra Thar on test could be of a convertible hard-top variant. Mahindra launched the Thar with three roof options - a convertible soft-top, a fixed soft-top and a fixed hard-top. Currently, only the convertible soft-top and fixed hard-top roof options are available with the Thar.

The fixed soft-top roof option was offered only with the base AX variant of the Thar but that was soon discontinued due to less demand and because the Thar couldn't meet safety standards with the AX variants. Coming back to the above images of the Thar spotted on test again, the test mule looks pretty similar to the existing hard-top variant of the SUV. However, if you look closer you will notice that the roof is split into three segments in place of the two-piece unit found in the fixed hard-top variant.

The mounts on the rear screen also seem a little different which indicates that this could be a removable hard-top variant. If you really wanted a wind-in-the-hair experience, you could even remove the existing fixed hard-top variant’s roof. However, doing so will void the warranty on your vehicle. Mahindra themselves do not recommend it as the roof might not be waterproof again because there’s a thick sealant between the roof and the frame. It also isn't particularly easy to remove the roof.

A convertible hard-top could just be what the Thar really needed. Mahindra Thar owners really enjoy taking their SUV off the beaten path and its always nice if you can drop down the roof. With a convertible hard-top, one can drop the roof when one wants the wind-in-the-hair experience and then put it up again when driving on the highway or in the city. Currently, the convertible soft-top's roof flaps around excessively at higher speeds, which results in an unrefined interior.

There has however been no official word from Mahindra about a convertible hard-top variant or when it could launch in the market. Prices for the Thar currently range from INR 12.10 lakh and go up to INR 14.15 lakh, ex-showroom. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

[Image Source - Rushlane]