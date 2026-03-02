Skoda Superb Hatch Gets 200 kW Plug-In Hybrid Boost

Škoda Auto has turned up the heat on its flagship sedan with a new 200 kW plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Škoda Superb Hatch. This makes it the most powerful ICE-based model in the brand’s current lineup, and it’s exclusively offered in the Sportline and Laurin & Klement trims.

At the heart of this setup is a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine pushing 130 kW, paired with an 85 kW electric motor and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The result is a solid bump in performance over the outgoing 150 kW version, with total system output up by 50 kW and torque now peaking at 400 Nm. Performance figures are properly brisk too—0-100 km/h comes up in 7.1 seconds, while top speed is rated at 225 km/h.

To keep things in check, Škoda has upgraded the braking hardware with larger ventilated rear discs and improved cooling for the front brakes. Interestingly, battery size and charging capabilities remain unchanged despite the performance hike.

ALSO READ: Skoda Expands 4×4 Lineup Across ICE and EV Range

The 150 kW plug-in hybrid setup isn’t going anywhere just yet—it continues in the Superb Combi range and the entry-level Selection trim of the hatch. Škoda also revealed that plug-in hybrids are gaining serious traction, with one in every four Superb buyers opting for electrified power. Since 2019, over 68,000 Superb iV models have been delivered globally, underlining the growing appeal of hybrid performance.