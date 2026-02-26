Hyundai Elexio Bags 5-Star ANCAP Safety Rating

Hyundai Motor Company has secured a five-star safety rating for its new Hyundai Elexio from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), reinforcing the brand’s focus on safety in the EV space.

The rating applies to all variants built from October 2025 onwards and sold in Australia starting February 2026. Tested under the latest 2023–2025 protocols aligned with Euro NCAP standards, the Elexio delivered strong performance across adult and child occupant protection, as well as safety for vulnerable road users.

Safety tech is comprehensive, with Hyundai SmartSense offered as standard. Key features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 with detection for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheelers, along with Lane Keeping Assist and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with braking support.

The SUV is also equipped with a robust nine-airbag setup, including a front centre airbag and extended curtain airbags. Its structure uses 77.5% high-strength steel, enhancing crash protection.

In crash tests, the Elexio performed particularly well in frontal and side impacts, with the centre airbag helping reduce occupant-to-occupant contact. Child safety was rated ‘Good’ for both six and 10-year-old dummies, supported by ISOFix mounts and top tether points across rear seats.