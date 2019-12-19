2020 Mahindra Thar interior spied once again in detail

As the next-gen Mahindra Thar is nearing its official reveal, its spy shots have become more common than ever. A new set of spy images have emerged out on the internet and they throw light on its interior and exterior details.

It will be safe to say that the next-gen Mahindra Thar will be a thoroughly updated model from skin to bone. As the spy picture (above) suggest its cabin has been redesigned for more practicality and comfort. It now sports an all-new black dashboard with a dedicated space for a touchscreen display. The steering wheel is also new and hosts a bunch of control buttons for more convenience and functionality.

The air-con vents design is new and so are the AC control dials with silver outline and a re-positioned passenger grab-handle. Furthermore, the all-new Thar will also feature a refreshed instrument console with a fairly sizeable multi-information display (MID) unit. As visible, the seats have also been redesigned and now sport contrast white stitching. It will be safe to say that the new seats will be plusher and more comfortable for everyday driving. Also what's noticeable is the re-positioned 4x4 lever which now sits on the left side of the gear knob. Also new will be the front-facing rear seats which will offer greater comfort and safety to the passengers at the back.

In terms of body parts and mechanicals, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will make use of the same ladder-frame chassis as the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Scorpio. It will feature more robust construction and it goes without saying that it will pass the active BNVSAP crash tests.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar's motive power will reportedly be sourced from a newly developed BS-VI 2.0-litre diesel engine which develops 140 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be teamed up with a 6-speed manual transmission. Expect a shift-on-fly 4WD system as an option.

[Image Source: 4x4 India]