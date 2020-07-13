2020 Mahindra Thar 4-door side profile rendered, looks bigger

The world is waiting for the new generation Mahindra Thar, especially the ones who love their prized possession on wheels that look butch and glide over rough stuff effortlessly. The Mahindra Thar, which is highly regarded as one of the most accomplished four-wheel-drive SUVs, has always been available in a two-door soft-top form. However, our in-house designer has reimagined how the Mahindra Thar with two more additional doors will look like.

The rendering boasts of all-new design impressions, which are evident from the spy pictures we have come across in the recent past. The design features the same wheelbase on which the current Mahindra Thar is based on. However, to accommodate the additional rear doors, the soft down has been obviously trimmed down, which means that it can be projected as a vehicle with much practical forward-facing seats, unlike the opposite facing flat benches the Thar gets currently.

Apart from these changes incorporated, this design rendering of the Mahindra Thar gets a soft top, more butch looking squared flared wheel arches above front wheels, rounded wheel arches above the rear wheels, five-spoke alloy wheels and clamshell bonnet. It also features trimmed front and rear fenders, which make the Thar look quite sharper than before. All these aforementioned alterations are of the side profile of the Mahindra Thar.

The current generation Mahindra Thar is already all set to make way for the new generation model, which is set to feature a more evolved design and a comprehensively changed interior cabin. The cabin is all set to feature a much more contemporary layout with modern features like steering mounted controls, automatic climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system, making the Thar a much better place to be in than before.

The new Mahindra Thar is also expected to feature a set of new powertrain options under its hood, including a 2.0-litre 140 PS four cylinder diesel engine and a 1.5-litre 163 PS four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Mahindra has already confirmed a 6-speed automatic gearbox for the diesel version, apart from the standard 6-speed manual gearbox.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more featured stories and the latest four-wheeler news.