2020 Mahindra Thar automatic confirmed for launch - IAB Report

The wait for Mahindra Thar automatic will be finally over this year. Last week, a company executive confirmed that a 2020 Mahindra Thar automatic is in the making.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Additional Director & Executive Director, Mahindra (Auto & Farm), talked about the next-gen Mahindra Thar (codename: Mahindra Z101) briefly last week. “An important initiative, and we believe this is a flagship initiative is the launch of the new Thar,” he said. “The new Thar brings back the core,” he added. Speaking further, below is what he said:

We believe it will create a new category which brings in the core product of Mahindra, which comes in variety - a wide variety, wide level of refinement, aggregates, automatic, all the works, which will create a new segment.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar automatic has already been seen in spy shots, and Jejurikar's statement now all but confirms the speculation about its launch. We expect it to feature a 6-speed torque converter transmission sourced from Aisin and be available with both petrol and diesel engines.

The engines of the 2020 Mahindra Thar will likely be 2.0-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel unit with a maximum power of around 140 PS and a 1.5-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol unit with a maximum power of over 160 PS. A 6-speed manual transmission should be standard. A part-time 4x4 system will probably be an option in the diesel engine variant.

LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, cruise control, front-facing rear seats, colour MID and touchscreen infotainment system will be some of the main features of the 2020 Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 & Ford C-SUV new details revealed

Reports suggest that Mahindra will launch the 2020 Thar in India in September or October. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.