2020 Mahindra Thar Rendered In Its 4-Door Avatar, Looks Appealing

Mahindra has been pro-actively testing the 2020 Thar in full velocity. A lot has been already revealed about the off-roader, courtesy the detailed spy shots and videos. The off-roader will largely resemble the much-expensive Jeep Wrangler, but if it will get a 4-door layout like the Wrangler is still not known. However, we are expecting it to be revealed sometime at a later stage. But, how will it look like? Here’s a neat rendering from our in-house rendering specialist – Shoeb R. Kalania, giving a detailed overview of the 4-door Thar’s styling.

The first glance at the pictures reveals that it looks more proportionate than its 2-door counterpart. It also gets certain changes in comparison to the 2-door Thar. The longer wheelbase and 2 extra doors are the most prominent ones. Also, the size of the rear quarter-glass has shrunk a bit, as the second-row seats now get operational windows. The rear wheel arches have been squared-off here, while the test mules of the 2-door Thar were spotted with the circular ones.

The overall design of the upcoming 2020 Thar is not yet revealed but is expected to be infused with modern design elements. And, this rendering sheds some light on that note as well. It features a re-profiled front bumper and a redesigned 7-slat radiator grille. Also, the fenders are contemporarily designed and now get an extra set of marker-lamps mounted on them.

The 2020 Thar will also get revamped interior and a host of equipment on-board. To talk of a few, it will come fitted with a touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, automatic climate control, airbags, ABS with EBD, multi-function steering wheels, power windows, coloured-TFT for MID and more.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar (2-door) is expected to be launched by festive season this year. Mahindra dealers have already started accepting the bookings for the 2020 Thar, unofficially. It is likely to be offered with 2 engine options – 1.5L turbocharged petrol and 2.0L turbocharged diesel. The latter will be offered with the option of a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Also, similar transmission options are expected to be offered on the petrol motor.