2020 Mahindra Thar launch: Top 5 interior changes to look forward to

The Mahindra Thar has gained a cult status among the off-road enthusiasts for its capabilities off the road. However, due to its crude fit and finish as well as lack of a number of essential comfort & convenience features kept it away from those potential buyers who sought it as a daily driver, for urban usage.

However, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will come with a world of changes to be appealing to an even wider audience. Following are the top five interior changes we expect to see in the 2020 Mahindra Thar:

1. Forward-facing seats

Ever since its launch, the Mahindra Thar is coming with side-facing rear seats, which gave the SUV a total seating capacity of up to 7 occupants. However, in terms of both safety and comfort, this particular side-facing seating configuration at the rear is not too preferable by many.

The new generation 2020 Mahindra Thar will have more conventional, forward-facing rear seats, at least in the top-spec trims, resulting in a five-seat seating layout.

2. Automatic climate control

The old Mahindra Thar did come equipped with AC, but a manual one, with three dials on the centre console. However, given the price segment to which it belonged and the fact that much lower-priced models are now featuring automatic climate control, the absence of auto AC was a big miss in the first-gen model.

However, automatic climate control is going to be available in the new generation 2020 Mahindra Thar, presumably in the top-spec variants.

3. Touchscreen infotainment system

Another trait which made the old Mahindra Thar a tad too basic for what it costed was the absence of an infotainment system. Forget a modern touchscreen infotainment system, the Thar didn't come with even a 2-DIN audio system. It did have a provision for an aftermarket head unit.

Mahindra is taking the aspect of modernity with seriousness, which is why it will offer a proper factory-fitted touchscreen infotainment system replete with smartphone connectivity solutions including Apple Carplay and Android Auto in the 2020 Thar.

4. Cruise control

Considering the fact that even lower-priced models like Maruti Vitara Brezza are available with the convenience of cruise control, its absence in the Mahindra Thar was a disappointing omission.

The Mahindra Thar will receive cruise control with the full model change this year. This is expected to make its highway driving mannerisms as good as its off-road prowess.

5. Improved NVH levels

The next-gen Mahindra Thar is said to be powered by all-new 140 HP 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. A 6-speed manual transmission and a part-time 4WD system could be standard in the all-new model.

In addition to a more refined, smoother engine and better transmission, improved ladder-frame chassis and the optional hard-top and better insulation are expected in the 2020 Mahindra Thar for improved NVH levels.

[Image Source 1: motorbeam.com]

[Image Source 2: youtube.com]

[Image Source 3: motorworldindia.com]