2020 Mahindra Thar launch: Top 5 interior changes to look forward to

21/05/2020 - 18:25 | ,  ,   | jeogeorge
The Mahindra Thar has gained a cult status among the off-road enthusiasts for its capabilities off the road. However, due to its crude fit and finish as well as lack of a number of essential comfort & convenience features kept it away from those potential buyers who sought it as a daily driver, for urban usage.

However, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will come with a world of changes to be appealing to an even wider audience. Following are the top five interior changes we expect to see in the 2020 Mahindra Thar:

1. Forward-facing seats

Thar 3
Unlike the old Mahindra Thar, the next-gen Mahindra Thar will have forward-facing rear seats.

Ever since its launch, the Mahindra Thar is coming with side-facing rear seats, which gave the SUV a total seating capacity of up to 7 occupants. However, in terms of both safety and comfort, this particular side-facing seating configuration at the rear is not too preferable by many.

The new generation 2020 Mahindra Thar will have more conventional, forward-facing rear seats, at least in the top-spec trims, resulting in a five-seat seating layout.

2. Automatic climate control

The old Mahindra Thar did come equipped with AC, but a manual one, with three dials on the centre console. However, given the price segment to which it belonged and the fact that much lower-priced models are now featuring automatic climate control, the absence of auto AC was a big miss in the first-gen model.

2020 Mahindra Thar Spy Shots Interior
In the higher-spec variants, the all-new Mahindra Thar will be offered with the added convenience of automatic climate control.

However, automatic climate control is going to be available in the new generation 2020 Mahindra Thar, presumably in the top-spec variants.

3. Touchscreen infotainment system

Another trait which made the old Mahindra Thar a tad too basic for what it costed was the absence of an infotainment system. Forget a modern touchscreen infotainment system, the Thar didn't come with even a 2-DIN audio system. It did have a provision for an aftermarket head unit.

2020 Mahindra Thar Interior Centre Console Spy Sho
For the first time, the Mahindra Thar will be available with a proper factory-fitted touchscreen infotainment system.

Mahindra is taking the aspect of modernity with seriousness, which is why it will offer a proper factory-fitted touchscreen infotainment system replete with smartphone connectivity solutions including Apple Carplay and Android Auto in the 2020 Thar.

4. Cruise control

Considering the fact that even lower-priced models like Maruti Vitara Brezza are available with the convenience of cruise control, its absence in the Mahindra Thar was a disappointing omission.

2020 Mahindra Thar Interior Dashboard Spy Shot
The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be available with cruise control.

The Mahindra Thar will receive cruise control with the full model change this year. This is expected to make its highway driving mannerisms as good as its off-road prowess.

5. Improved NVH levels

The next-gen Mahindra Thar is said to be powered by all-new 140 HP 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. A 6-speed manual transmission and a part-time 4WD system could be standard in the all-new model.

2020 Mahindra Thar Spy Shots Side Profile
With a factory-fitted hard-top, new BS6 compliant engine and revised chassis, the Mahindra Thar will be more polished product than ever before now.

In addition to a more refined, smoother engine and better transmission, improved ladder-frame chassis and the optional hard-top and better insulation are expected in the 2020 Mahindra Thar for improved NVH levels.

