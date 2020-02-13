2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) spied up close, new grille revealed

While China received its 2020 Hyundai Verna at the end of 2019, India is yet to. In a new development, possibly the Indian-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna has been spotted in South Korea, revealing a few exterior design changes.

The 2020 Indian-spec Hyundai Verna won't look as dramatic as the Chinese-spec model. The pre-facelift Hyundai Verna sold in Russia and India look an exact replica, and we suspect that same will be the case with the facelifted car. If you recall, the Russian-spec 2020 model was revealed officially very recently. The main grille on the spied mule appears to have the same V shape as on the Russia-bound 2020 Verna. Also, taking a closer look, the new alloys also sport the same design.

If speculations are anything to go by, the India-bound model will have the same sportier front-end with sharper, full-LED headlamps and a V-shaped grille as the Russian counterpart. Also, the black finish, edgier bumper with fog lamp housing and reshaped lower air intake should be mirrored in our version. Over the rear, the new car should have sportier LED tail lights and restyled bumper with faux diffuser.

Inside, the overall design won't be much different in comparison to the previous model. One of the main changes will likely be a new floating touchscreen infotainment system. Unlike the Chinese-spec model, the Indian sedan may not have a virtual instrument cluster. Other updates could include a new look for the central air vents and silver trim on the adjusters.

In terms of mechanical changes, the new 2020 Hyundai Verna will most likely be launched with a 115 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 115 PS diesel engine. A 6-speed manual transmission will be available as standard. Moreover, expect an optional CVT with the petrol engine and a 6-speed AT option in the diesel engine configurations.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta to be launched in India on 17 March

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be launched in India in India in mid-2020.

[Image Source: Instagram]