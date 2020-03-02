BS-VI Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel engine specs revealed

The Hyundai Venue will get a 1.5-litre diesel engine with the BS-VI upgrade. The next-gen Hyundai i20 arriving later this year will also be available with this engine.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine to be introduced in the Hyundai Venue this month will be a low-cost version of the Kia Seltos and 2020 Hyundai Creta’s U2 unit. The unit of the Hyundai Venue will come with a fixed geometry turbo (FGT) instead of a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). The maximum power and maximum torque figures will be lower in the sub-4 metre SUV as well as the upcoming premium hatchback.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine with VGT of the premium B-SUVs produces 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with FGT of the sub-4 metre models will develop a maximum power of 100 PS and an estimated maximum torque of 220 Nm. While the high-output version is offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, the low-output version will be sold with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

The BS-VI 1.5-litre diesel engine with FGT will replace the BS-IV 1.4-litre diesel engine that produces 90 PS and 220 Nm of torque, which is also offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The 2020 Hyundai Verna that will be launched on the 26th this month will likely be offered with both VGT and FGT versions of the U2 diesel engine.

BS-VI Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel - Prices*

Venue E 1.5L diesel - INR 8.09 lakh

Venue S 1.5L diesel - INR 9.01 lakh

Venue SX 1.5L diesel - INR 9.99 lakh

Venue SX dual-tone 1.5L diesel - INR 10.27 lakh

Venue SX (O) 1.5L diesel - INR 11.39 lakh

Venue SX (O) dual-tone 1.5L diesel - INR 11.49 lakh

*Ex-showroom Mumbai

[Source 1: autocarindia.com]

[Source 2: moneycontrol.com]