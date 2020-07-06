INR 5.60 lakh 2020 Honda CBR400R to be launched in Japan on 31 July

The 2020 Honda CBR400R will be launched in Japan on 31 July. The new 400cc sportbike will cost JPY 8,08,500 which converts to INR 5,60,685.

Honda will launch not one but two motorcycles on 31 July in its home country. Along with the 2020 CBR400R, customers will also be able to purchase the 2020 Honda CB400X dual-sport bike from the end of this month. Honda plans to sell 1,000 units of the former and 700 units of the latter annually.

For the MY 2020, Honda has not made a whole lot of changes in the CBR400R. It is very much similar to the previous model. The only addition to the motorcycle is the new ‘CBR’ logo. It is the same logo that the Japanese company uses in the Honda CBR1000RR-R, which is the brand’s range-topping model in the sportbike series. While customers might not find this addition refreshingly new, Honda believes that it will further strengthen the brand value of the 2020 CBR400R in the market.

The 2020 Honda CBR400R is powered by a 399cc twin-cylinder engine that comes equipped with a DOHC set up. This liquid-cooled fuel-injected mill is capable of producing 46 PS at 9,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2020 Honda CBR400R Features

Twin-LED headlamps

Sharp and aggressive design

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Dual-barrel side-mounted sporty exhaust

Assist and slipper clutch

LED taillamp

Adjustable front brake lever

The 2020 Honda CBR400R has clip-on handlebars, however, the riding stance is not too aggressive. As a result, the motorcycle can be used for both city commutes as well as touring. Speaking of touring, the fuel tank capacity of the 2020 CBR400R is 17 litres and with a fuel efficiency of up to 28-29 km/l (WMTC value), it should provide a good range.

While the chances of Honda bringing the 2020 CBR400R to India are rare, the larger capacity CBR500R is expected to be introduced in the country as Honda has plans to launch four new 500cc motorcycles here within a year.