INR 5.82 lakh 2020 Honda CB400X to be launched in Japan on 31 July

The 2020 Honda CB400X adventure motorcycle will be launched in Japan on 31 July. The 400cc dual-sport motorcycle will cost JPY 826,100 which converts to INR 5,81,960.
The 2020 Honda CB400X will be available in two colour options in the Land of the Rising Sun, namely Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White. The former has been carried over from the bike’s previous model whereas the latter is an all-new colour option which has replaced the old Grand Prix Red colour option. Apart from the addition of the fresh choice of colour, no other changes have been implemented in the 2020 model of the Japanese ADV.
2020 Honda CB400X Dimensions
Considering that it is a dual-sport motorcycle, the 150 mm of ground clearance of the 2020 Honda CB400X seems to be quite low. The bike weighs 196 kg and has a seat height of 800 mm which is similar to that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.
|Aspect
|Measurements
|Length
|2140 mm
|Width
|825 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Wheelbase
|1435 mm
|Ground clearance
|150 mm
|Seat height
|800 mm
|Kerb weight
|196 kg
2020 Honda CB400X Specs
The 399cc twin-cylinder engine of the 2020 Honda CB400X comes equipped with a DOHC setup. Honda motorcycles are usually known for its quieter powerplants and this one is no exception. With the crankshaft balancer located at the back of the cylinder, the vibrations and noise of the engine are very well contained. Honda has tuned the liquid-cooled mill to provide impressive low and mid-range torque. As far as the output figures are concerned, there is 46 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm.
|Aspect
|Specifications
|Engine type
|Twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
|Displacement
|399cc
|Maximum power
|46 PS at 9000 rpm
|Maximum torque
|38 Nm at 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed
2020 Honda CB400X Features
- Dual-barrel exhaust
- LED taillamp
- LED side turn signals
- 5-step adjustable front brake lever
- Assist and slipper clutch
- LED headlamp with LED DRLs
- 2-step adjustable windshield
- Upright and relaxed riding position
- Fully-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator
Also Read: Honda CB Hornet 160R BS6 could be launched next month
Honda plans to sell 700 units of the 2020 CB400X annually in its home country. As far as the Indian market is concerned, perhaps, the bigger CB500X would find its way onto our shores within a year. Do you think it would be a good rival to the KTM 390 Adventure? Let us know in the comments.