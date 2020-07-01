2020 Honda Livo BS6 full specifications revealed after launch - IAB Report

Honda has recently launched the 2020 Livo BS6 in the country. While the company did share a bunch of information regarding the new motorcycle’s features and variants, the full specifications remained unknown. Now, Honda has revealed them as well.

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Specifications

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine which is equipped with the company’s advanced features such as the eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology which maximises the performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction. The piston cooling jet, offset cylinder, and rocket roller arm fitted with needle bearing also helps in minimising friction and maintaining optimum engine temperature.

The fuel-injected air-cooled engine of the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is capable of producing 6.47 kW or 8.8 PS of maximum power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

AspectSpecifications
Engine typeAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS6 Engine
Displacement109.51cc
Max Engine Output6.47 kW or 8.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Fuel SystemPGM-FI
Transmission4-speed

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Dimensions

The new BS6-compliant Honda Livo has a 690 mm long seat for comfortable riding. It also has a good 163 mm of ground clearance which should be sufficient to tackle most of the urban as well as rural road conditions. With a 790 mm of seat height, the 2020 Livo BS6 should be approachable even by shorter riders.

AspectMeasurements
Length2020 mm
Width751 mm
Height1116 mm
Wheelbase1278 mm
Ground clearance163 mm
Kerb weight115 kg
Seat length690 mm
Seat height790 mm
Fuel tank capacity9 litres

Honda Livo Bs6 Instrument Cluster
Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin deliveries commence in India

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Variants & Colours

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is available in two variants. The drum brake variant of the commuter features 110 mm drum brakes at both the ends whereas the disc brake variant comes with a 240 mm front disc and 110 mm rear drum. Both the variants are available in 4 colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black.

2020 Honda Livo BS6 - Image Gallery

