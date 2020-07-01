2020 Honda Livo BS6 full specifications revealed after launch - IAB Report

Honda has recently launched the 2020 Livo BS6 in the country. While the company did share a bunch of information regarding the new motorcycle’s features and variants, the full specifications remained unknown. Now, Honda has revealed them as well.

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Specifications

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine which is equipped with the company’s advanced features such as the eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology which maximises the performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction. The piston cooling jet, offset cylinder, and rocket roller arm fitted with needle bearing also helps in minimising friction and maintaining optimum engine temperature.

The fuel-injected air-cooled engine of the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is capable of producing 6.47 kW or 8.8 PS of maximum power and 9.30 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS6 Engine Displacement 109.51cc Max Engine Output 6.47 kW or 8.8 PS @ 7500 rpm Max Torque 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm Fuel System PGM-FI Transmission 4-speed

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Dimensions

The new BS6-compliant Honda Livo has a 690 mm long seat for comfortable riding. It also has a good 163 mm of ground clearance which should be sufficient to tackle most of the urban as well as rural road conditions. With a 790 mm of seat height, the 2020 Livo BS6 should be approachable even by shorter riders.

Aspect Measurements Length 2020 mm Width 751 mm Height 1116 mm Wheelbase 1278 mm Ground clearance 163 mm Kerb weight 115 kg Seat length 690 mm Seat height 790 mm Fuel tank capacity 9 litres

2020 Honda Livo BS6 Variants & Colours

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is available in two variants. The drum brake variant of the commuter features 110 mm drum brakes at both the ends whereas the disc brake variant comes with a 240 mm front disc and 110 mm rear drum. Both the variants are available in 4 colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black.