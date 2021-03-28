Yet Another 2021 Maruti Swift with Stylish Aftermarket 17-inch Alloys

Maruti Swift is one of the highest-selling cars in the Indian market. It is currently sold in its third-generation avatar and has recently received a mid-cycle update. The facelifted Swift gets some minor cosmetic updates, which include a redesigned radiator grille and a dual-tone paint job. However, it gets comprehensive mechanical updates. The Swift enjoys a huge fan following around the Indian car enthusiasts. Hence, spotting a modified example on roads is not a tough job. The very first modification job that tuners generally perform on their possessions is, fitting a set of new aftermarket alloy wheels. Here’s a modified Maruti Swift facelift, which looks quite appealing with new aftermarket 17-inch rims.

The above image was shared by Plati Alloy Wheels via a social media platform. In the image, a customized Maruti Swift facelift can be seen donning a set of 5-spoke alloy wheels, which are finished in a Hyper Silver paint scheme. They are draped in low-profile tyres to look cool. Also, they lend the Swift with increased road grip. These rims come from the collection of Plati Alloy Wheels. From the factory, the Swift is offered with a set of 15-inch alloy wheels that come shod with 185-section tyres.

With the stock rubber, the Swift certainly feels under-tyred, as it runs out of traction at times. Hence, bigger rims with wider tyres do help this best-selling hatchback with improved dynamics. Other modifications on this particular model include aftermarket LED DRLs, which are integrated into the fog lamp housings. Additionally, the owner has also added chrome inserts for the door handles.

Talking of the powertrain, the Swift facelift comes with the K12N motor, which was earlier seen on the Dzire facelift. The 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated power plant dishes out 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. In comparison to the pre-facelift model, it is a power bump of 7 PS. However, the torque output remains unchanged. The new Dualjet motor of the Swift can be had paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The prices for the Swift now start at INR 5.78 lakh and top out at INR 8.41 lakh.