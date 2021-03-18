Pre-facelift Maruti Swift Modified Into Latest Model For Below INR 1700

Around a month ago, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the largest-selling car manufacturer around, introduced the updated, MY2021 Swift in the market. The mid-life makeover for the hot-selling B1-segment small car brought in a few minor visual updates, some additional equipment and an updated motor. While the Swift has always been a looker and didn't really need a major overhaul for its aesthetics, the facelift that it has received is a tad too inconspicuous. On the brighter side of things, owners of the pre-facelift model can easily slap on the new front grille to their vehicles and make them look like the latest version.
The modified Maruti Swift from Goa that you see above is a good case in point. These images have been shared with us by our friend Abhay Rajpurohit. We had earlier featured his car on sister publication, IndianAuto, for the various subtle-yet-sporty modifications it carries. While these modifications continue to bestow Abhay's car with some additional street-cred, the latest update that his Swift carries is the new grille from the facelift-ed version. What's worth a mention here is that the owner has spent just about INR 1700 for this modification. We reckon this is the first-ever pre-facelift Maruti Swift to have received the updated grille.
Other modifications that this Maruti Swift carries include sporty-looking 15-inch alloy wheels from the Ciaz, a front bumper splitter, side skirts and a rear diffuser. It must be noted that all of these are genuine accessories from Maruti. Other updates include a sporty rear spoiler and black coloured stripes on the front fenders. As this one's the pre-facelift version, it's powered by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder gasoline mill which develops 82PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Maruti Swift features the Dual Jet Dual VVT version of the K-series 1.2-litre motor. The updated engine outputs 89 PS-113 Nm. As before, transmission options include a 5-speed MT and an AMT. ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figures have gone up from 21.21 km/l to 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AMT version. If Maruti is to be believed, the new model also gets bigger disc rotors for a stronger brake bite. Other than the new grille, the MY2021 Swift gets optional dual-tone exterior paint and small updates for the interior trim. The dual-tone paint options for the new Swift include-
- Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof
- Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof
- Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof
Prices of the 2021 Maruti Swift start at Rs 5.73 lakh and top out at Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).
