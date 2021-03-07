2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Price, Variants and Features Detailed!

Late last month, Maruti Suzuki introduced a facelift for the Swift in India. The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with refreshed styling and new colors, a few new features on the inside, but more importantly, it gets a brand new engine under its hood. The Swift is the best selling hatchback in its segment and it was even the most sold car in India in 2020. The Swift continues to be offered in four trim levels - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ - with the option of the AMT gearbox on all but the base trim. Here's a detailed look at all the features offered with each of the individual trims of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi (MT - INR 5.73 lakh)

14-inch steel wheels

Multi-information display in instrument cluster

Air conditioning

Power steering with tilt adjust

Internal adjust wing mirrors

12V socket – front

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Front seatbelt pretensioners

Front seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Maruti Swift VXi (MT: INR 6.36 lakh; AMT: INR 6.86 lakh)

Full wheel covers

Wing mirror mounted turn indicators

Outside temperature display (AMT only)

Audio system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity

Tachometer

Remote central locking

Speed sensing door lock

Day-night inside rear view mirror

Power windows with driver side auto down

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Adjustable front headrests

Driver seat height adjust

ESP (AMT only)

Hill start assist (AMT only)

Gear shift indicator (MT only)

Gear position indicator (AMT only)

Parcel shelf

4 speakers

Sun visors

Maruti Swift ZXi (MT: INR 6.99 lakh; AMT: INR 7.49 lakh)

15-inch alloy wheels

Fog lamps

Leather wrapped steering

7.0-inch touchscreen

Navigation system with Live Traffic update via SmartPlay Studio App

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity

Keyless entry and go

Auto climate control

Outside temperature display

Driver window auto up and anti-pinch function

Power folding wing mirrors

Rear wash, wiper and defogger

Adjustable rear headrests

60:40 folding rear seatback

Maruti Swift ZXi+ (MT Single/Dual Tone: INR 7.77 lakh/ INR 7.91 lakh; AMT Single/Dual Tone: INR 8.27 lakh/ INR 8.41 lakh)

LED projector headlamps with DRLs

Auto headlamps

15-inch precision cut alloys

Dual tone roof option

Coloured MID

Rear view camera

Cruise control

Auto folding wing mirrors

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift ditches the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine and adopts the new K12N Dualjet engine. Compared to 83hp produced by the outgoing engine, this new engine is more powerful with 90hp on tap. Torque output however remains unchanged at 113Nm. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine also comes with idle start-stop tech and that should greatly help increase efficiency. It however does not get the Baleno's SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In fact, this updated K12N petrol engine has been doing duty on the Dzire facelift since it was introduced in early 2020. From our experience with the Dzire, we can tell you that this new engine feels more responsive both off the line and in in-gear acceleration as well. The updated Swift now has an ARAI figure of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version, as against the outgoing car’s 21.21kpl.

With the new update, prices for the Swift have gone up by about INR 15,000-24,000, depending on the variant. That said, the Swift is a very loved car among Indian buyers and given its young and sporty persona, we are sure the Swift will continue to be the best selling hatchback in this segment

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.