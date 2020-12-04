Yamaha Tenere 700 makes it to JIDA Design Museum Selection Vol. 22 list

An adventure tourer, a hardcore off-roader, and a dual-sport motorcycle - the Yamaha Tenere 700 could be a different bike for different riders or a combination of all that for some. Whatever the case may be, all these avatars of the Tenere 700 have the iconic, minimalistic yet attention-seeking design.

Yamaha has done a phenomenal job with the design of the Tenere 700. It is award-winning, literally. The Tenere 700 has won the 2020 Red Dot Award as well as 2020 iF Design Award. Now, the motorcycle has made it to the JIDA Design Museum Selection Vol. 22 list.

The acronym JIDA stands for Japan Industrial Designers Association and the JIDA Design Museum was established to select and commend high-quality products whose industrial design contributes to society. It collects and stores those products for the next generation. The purpose is to convey and make cultural contributions to education, industry, and life.

For Vol. 22, JIDA Design Museum received a total of 220 nominations from the general public as well as JIDA members. Out of those, 54 selections were made and the Yamaha Tenere 700 is one of them.

In terms of features, the Tenere 700 has a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information to the rider. Yamaha has also thrown in a flat seat for tackling those uncharted terrains with maximum comfort and minimum efforts. The motorcycle runs on lightweight spoke-aluminium rims that wear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. For the suspensions, the Tenere 700 has a pair of 43mm USD front forks with a 210mm of travel and a newly designed link-type rear monoshock.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 uses a 688cc parallel-twin engine which is capable of producing 72 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm. The peak torque of 67 Nm is generated at 6500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.