BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 gets its first price hike - IAB Report

14/05/2020 - 14:21 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 has received its first price hike. The 155 cc fully-faired motorcycle now costs up to INR 1,000 more.

BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Price

The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 was launched in December last year at a starting price of INR 1,45,300*. It is available in 3 colour options - Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight. Depending on the colour, the price of the motorbike varies.

Colour optionOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Thunder GreyINR 1,45,300INR 1,45,800INR 500
Racing BlueINR 1,45,900INR 1,46,900INR 1,000
Dark KnightINR 1,47,300INR 1,47,900INR 600

Apart from the marginal increase in the prices, Yamaha has not changed anything else about the BS6 R15 V3.0.

BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Specs

The more eco-friendly Yamaha R15 V3.0 uses a revised 155 cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This liquid-cooled mill with a SOHC set up and fuel injection churns out 18.6 PS and 14.1 Nm of torque. Thanks to Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology, the R15 V3.0 has incredible performance throughout the rev range.

AspectSpecification
Engine typeSingle-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Displacement155 cc
Maximum power18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm
Maximum torque14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed

Yamaha R15 V3 0 Bs Vi Darknight
At INR 1,47,900, the Dark Knight is the most expensive colour option of the Yamaha R15 v3.0.

Also Read: Yamaha WR 155R with R15 engine under consideration for India

BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Features

The Deltabox frame, aluminium swingarm and linked-type rear monoshock have a significant contribution in the R15 V3.0’s handling characteristics. Also, the dedicated ergonomics make riding this motorbike even more fun. Some of the other key features of the BS6 R15 V3.0 include:

  • Fully-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Assist and slipper clutch
  • Side stand engine cut off switch
  • Aerodynamic design

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Yamaha R15 V3.0 - Image Gallery

