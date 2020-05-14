BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 gets its first price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 has received its first price hike. The 155 cc fully-faired motorcycle now costs up to INR 1,000 more.

BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Price

The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 was launched in December last year at a starting price of INR 1,45,300*. It is available in 3 colour options - Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight. Depending on the colour, the price of the motorbike varies.

Colour option Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Thunder Grey INR 1,45,300 INR 1,45,800 INR 500 Racing Blue INR 1,45,900 INR 1,46,900 INR 1,000 Dark Knight INR 1,47,300 INR 1,47,900 INR 600

Apart from the marginal increase in the prices, Yamaha has not changed anything else about the BS6 R15 V3.0.

BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Specs

The more eco-friendly Yamaha R15 V3.0 uses a revised 155 cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This liquid-cooled mill with a SOHC set up and fuel injection churns out 18.6 PS and 14.1 Nm of torque. Thanks to Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology, the R15 V3.0 has incredible performance throughout the rev range.

Aspect Specification Engine type Single-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve Displacement 155 cc Maximum power 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm Maximum torque 14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed

BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Features

The Deltabox frame, aluminium swingarm and linked-type rear monoshock have a significant contribution in the R15 V3.0’s handling characteristics. Also, the dedicated ergonomics make riding this motorbike even more fun. Some of the other key features of the BS6 R15 V3.0 include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator

Dual-channel ABS

Assist and slipper clutch

Side stand engine cut off switch

Aerodynamic design

*Ex-showroom, Delhi