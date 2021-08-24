Yamaha R15M India Launch Likely, Type Approval Doc Suggests

A new Type Approval document has surfaced online suggesting that a Yamaha R15M is under development and could be launched in India soon. This is likely to be a sportier version of the current R15 v3.0 that is on sale in the market.

Based on the Type Approval document, the Yamaha R15M will be 1990mm long and 725mm wide. It will have a height of 1135mm whereas its wheelbase will be 1325mm. It is to be noted that these are the same dimensions of the R15 v3.0.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition Launched in India

Other information about the Yamaha R15M that has been revealed by the type approval document is that the motorcycle will be powered by a 155cc engine that will comply with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It will be the same single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that powers the R15 v3.0 in which it produces 18.6 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm and features Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology.

More details regarding the Yamaha R15M remain unknown at the moment. However, since Yamaha uses the “M” badge for its performance-oriented models, we expect the R15M to have features that will enhance the overall sporty look of the motorcycle and, perhaps, improve its handling.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 to Get Dual-Channel ABS, Type Approval Doc Suggests

Earlier this year in July, a bunch of spy shots of a new Yamaha motorcycle undergoing road testing in India had surfaced online. Since then, there have been several speculations saying that this model could be the R15 v4 or the new Yamaha R3 and even an R2. Now, after seeing the new Type Approval document, there is a probability that the spied Yamaha motorcycle could also be the R1M. What do you think?