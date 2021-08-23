Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition Launched in India

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has launched the Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP edition in the market. The new livery features visual upgrades to lure in more buyers, especially MotoGP fans. The motorcycle flaunts its Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, fuel tank, and side panels that enhance the overall look of the naked machine.

It was just last month when the Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition was introduced in the Indian market. And now, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has launched the MotoGP edition of the MT-15. It seems that there is quite some demand for this livery in our country.

The new Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP edition has been priced at INR 1,47,900 which makes it the naked motorcycle’s most expensive model. For reference, the metallic black and dark matte blue colour options of the MT-15 are available at INR 1,44,900. On the other hand, the ice fluo-vermillion paint scheme will set you back by INR 1,45,900.

Apart from the MotoGP livery, no other changes have been made. The Yamaha MT-15 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes equipped with Yamaha’s VVA technology. The motor is tuned to produce 18.5PS of max power at 10,000rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

In terms of features, the Yamaha MT-15 has bi-functional LED headlights, a fully-digital instrument cluster with a negative display, 140mm wide rear tyre, side-stand engine cut-off, stylish LED taillamp, aggressive front look, and more. Also, based on a type approval document, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is likely to add a dual-channel ABS in the naked streetfighter to enhance its braking performance. Currently, the MT-15 has a 282mm front and a 220mm rear rotor aided by a single-channel ABS.

