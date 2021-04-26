New Yamaha R15 v3.0 Metallic Red Colour Detailed - VIDEO

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 is one of the best-looking options in its class. The 155cc motorcycle lures in buyers with its big-bike looks, full fairing, and sporty styling. However, to refresh things up a bit and make the bike even more visually appealing, Yamaha introduced a new metallic red colour option earlier this month. Let’s check out the R15 v3.0 in its new livery in the video below.

We can see in the video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber “MRD Vlogs”, that the Yamaha R15 v3.0 in its new metallic red colour is parked at a dealership. The glossy finish of the latest paint scheme is instantly noticeable and looks quite attractive. The side fairing features “R15” badging done in black below which we can also see the “version 3.0” logo in white. The “VVA Variable Valve Actuation” sticker in white is located on the upper portion of the fairing.

The fuel tank here is also finished in the new metallic red colour. It also carries the “Yamaha” logo along with a black treatment in the middle that is in sync with the black treatment that we can find above the headlamp. This is a nice touch and gels with the blacked-out side panels, exhaust, alloy wheels, and engine of the motorcycle. Unlike with the other colour options in which we get to see some graphics on the rear cowls, nothing as such is used in the new metallic red paint scheme for a cleaner look.

Apart from the cosmetic updates, the new metallic red colour option brings no other changes. The motorcycle continues to use the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that 18.6PS of max power at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 8500rpm. It features Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology that ensures good power and torque is present throughout the entire rev range.

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 in its new metallic red colour option will set you back by INR 1,52,100*. This is the same price for the motorcycle’s thunder grey paint scheme. The racing blue livery costs INR 1,53,200* whereas the Dark Knight colour is the costliest of all and retails at INR 1,54,200*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi